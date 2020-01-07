UEFA president endorses Zimbabwe       

Andrew Moyo

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has described the continued and unsubstantiated reports by international news organisations that Zimbabwe is an unsafe tourist destination as unfortunate.

In an address at his send-off dinner in Harare last night, Ceferin said he will not hesitate to advise anyone to visit the country as the perception that the country is unsafe for tourists is false.

“We have been told that it is dangerous and that there is no water in Victoria Falls but we came and saw a different Zimbabwe. This is a fantastic country with fantastic people,” said Ceferin.

“We had a great time and we will promote Zimbabwe everywhere.”

Ceferin and his family left the country this morning, having been around for more than a week.

The touring party visited Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, Binga, Great Zimbabwe, Vumba, Harare and the Matopos National Park.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) head of corporate affairs Godfrey ‘Chief’ Koti said it was a pleasure having the UEFA boss and his family in the country.

“We are excited that he has pledged to go and tell people about how beautiful Zimbabwe is and how safe the destination is,” said Koti.

“We would like to thank him for the time that he took to come here and of cause we are looking forward to the role he is going to play in marketing destination Zimbabwe.”