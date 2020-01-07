First weekend of 2020 takes off on a high…Harare’s nightlife in pictures

Andrew Moyo

The January disease syndrome is something that merrymakers in the capital have opted to ignore if the weekend’s action on the leisure scene is anything to go by.

While many people would expect activity to be low at leisure joints after the festive holiday, Harare’s nightlife has not slowed down with numerous spots attracting large numbers.

Those who went out on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights can confirm that it was business as usual at places that include Connect, Pablo’z, Old Kebab, Dreams and Motor Action Sports Club to name just a few.

Below are images capturing scenes from some of the night clubs that enjoyed brisk business over the weekend.

Scenes from Club Connect

Scenes from Pablo’z