Chitungwiza business community builds police post

by STAFF REPORTER

MEMBERS of the business community in Chitungwiza’s Tilco industrial area have constructed a base for the Zimbabwe Republic Police as part of efforts to combat crime in the area.

Officially commissioning the base yesterday, officer commanding police in Harare province, Commissioner Bernard Dumbura warned businesses against leaving their properties unattended and urged them to engage the services of reputable security organisations.

He praised the community police base initiative and linked the rise in crime to the economic hardships people were experiencing.

The decision to construct the base was reached by members of the business community in the area who made contributions towards its construction.

One of the businessmen agreed to have the base on part of his property and a neighbourhood watch committee has been established.

Safeguard Security, which has an office close to where the base station was erected, donated roofing sheets for the police post.