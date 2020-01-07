Makina breaks long sabbatical

BY SIMBARSHE SITHOLE

CHINYAVADA Sounds frontman Gulf Makina (pictured), who has been silent for over 12 years, has announced his return with the release of a seven-track album titled Ikupera Yabiwa.

Makina disappeared from the music scene in 2007 following the release of his second album, Yakaba, which had the hit tracks Tomato and Yuna, which were popular with sungura music fans.

The singer said he had fallen on hard times, with financial challenges hampering his efforts in music.

“I was hit hard by financial constraints and had to temporarily quit music for years because it was no longer paying well, but I bounced back late last year with this new album,” he said.

“We are currently working on the videos.”

The album carries the tracks Hama Yangu, Chimamuna, Sahwira, Jungula, Sikiniza, Arimo Chete and John Shamwari .

Makina said he had since relocated from Mutorashanga to Kadoma where he is conducting live shows targeting artisanal miners in the vast gold-mining area.

“I have since relocated to Kadoma in a bid to catch a wider audience due to a big number of artisanal miners there. We are currently conducting shows around the place and the turnout is pleasing since people in and around Mutorashanga were failing to attend some of our shows,” he said.

Makina, however, said he was not under pressure to embark on a national tour to announce his return, but would only do so once promoters started dashing for his signature.