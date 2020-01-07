Holiday death toll rises to 138

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

AT least 1 518 road accidents were recorded during the festive season which saw 138 people losing their lives,police said yesterday.

“Road traffic accident statistics from 15 December 2019 to January 5 2020 compared to the same period in 2018 have shown that drivers need to continue being alert, observant and above all be safety conscious,” national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

Nyathi cited speeding, reversing errors, following too close and inattention as the major causes of accidents which also saw 538 people getting injured.

The festive season also saw a number of people being arrested while a few are on the wanted list.

“Police operations accounted for 169 wanted persons, 2 383 touts were arrested and 2 836 vehicles were impounded for defects and being unroadworthy while 12 872 motorists were arrested for various traffic offences,” Nyathi said.