De Jongh pledges Champions League glory

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

NEW FC Platinum gaffer Pieter de Jongh wants to improve the club’s performance in the Caf Champions League where they have been struggling to make a mark.

The Dutchman was unveiled yesterday at Mandava Stadium together with goalkeepers’ coach Tembo Chuma, who replaces Daniel Khumalo who was sacked last week.

Lizwe Sweswe, who has been holding fort at the club since the departure of Norman Mapeza last year, reverts to his post as assistant coach.

The Premier Soccer League champions have been reduced to a punching bag in the continental premier club competition, particularly in the group stages.

In the current campaign, FC Platinum have lost all three matches that they have played in the group stages and face Al Ahly of Egypt this weekend in Bulawayo.

In the previous edition, FC Platinum managed just one point in the group stages under Mapeza.

De Jongh believes the club has enough resources to do better in the club competition.

His first test will be against eight-time club African champions Al Ahly on Saturday at Babourfield

s, where he will be hoping to end their dry spell.

They are the only winless side in Group B, having lost, 2-1 against Al Hilal of Sudan before they were pummelled 3-0 at home by Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel while in their last match against Al Ahly they lost 2-0 in Egypt.

Addressing a Press conference at his unveiling ceremony yesterday, the former Highlanders gaffer pledged that he would bring more glory to the Zvishavane side.

“I am happy with the welcome here. This club is an emblem of co-operation. I am here to bring more success,” he said.

“I don’t look at short-term goals, I am focusing on long-term goals which is to bring more exciting football, more possession and attacking football to this club.

“The previous coach did a very good job at the club, he was a very good Zimbabwean player.

“So I hope to deliver more for the club and keep the growing history of this club. I hope to use my qualities to help the team move to the next level and with good co-operation, I believe all this can be possible.”

De Jongh, however, refuted claims that he was angling for the Warriors job, saying he is committed to serve FC Platinum.

Despite winning the league title, Sweswe failed the Champions League audition after presiding over three defeats in the competition.