Son in court for invading mother’s privacy

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

A 24-YEAR-OLD man from Thorngrove in Bulawayo has been arrested on charges of invading his mother’s privacy on several occasions.

Algernon Antony was not asked to plead to criminal insult when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela on Friday.

He was remanded out of custody to tomorrow.

The court was told that on December 16 last year, Algernon’s mother, Tiffany Antony (43) was in her bedroom with her partner.

Algernon allegedly stormed into the room and watched for three minutes while the two lovers were being intimate.

It is the State case that on December 19 when his mother was bathing, the accused also broke into the bathroom and found her undressed.

The court heard that when the mother confronted him over his behaviour, he challenged her by asking what she thought he would do to her.

The complainant reported the matter to the police, leading to her son’s arrest.