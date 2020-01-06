Wife of Zimbabwe Vice President granted bail

Mrs Mary Chiwenga – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

EMBATTLED wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry was finally granted bail by High Court judge Pisirai Kwenda Monday after languishing in state custody for nearly three weeks.

The former model was ordered to pay $50 000 bail and to surrender title deeds to a Highlands home offered by her father Keni Mubaiwa as surety.

Marry was also ordered to surrender her diplomatic passport, report to the police once a fortnight on Fridays and not to interfere with witnesses.

She stands accused of attempted murder on her ailing VP husband, money laundering, fraud and externalisation charges.

The ex-wife to former football star Shingi Kawondera was arrested mid-December last year and could not qualify for bail as she was facing a serious offence of attempted murder. Bail for attempted is obtained at the High Court.

The state had argued Marry was a woman of means who was capable of skipping trial.

The State also argued she had properties outside country which was an enticing enough reason for her to skip the country and that she could conceal evidence. – Newzimbabwe