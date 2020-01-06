Former ZCDC CEO off hook

Nyore Madzianike – Senior Court Reporter

THE State has withdrawn before plea charges against former Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company (ZCDC) Morris Bekezela Mpofu after it failed to gather evidence that warrants his prosecution.

Mpofu was facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly allowed an ex-convict diamond dealer, Robal Hussein to trade in the precious mineral with the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe.

Allegations against Mpofu arose on March 19 2019, after he recommended Hussein to be allowed to buy diamonds from MMCZ.

Upon being recommended by Mpofu, Hussein bought three diamond parcels weighing 358,58 carats for US$258 224.

He bought the diamonds on behalf of a company called Diamond Cut.