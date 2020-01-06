Serial rapist, robber jailed effective 23 years

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

A 35-year-old Harare man who terrorised women in and around Kwekwe by robbing and raping them was last Friday jailed to an effective 23 years and six months after being convicted on three counts of unlawful entry, robbery and rape.

Gweru regional margistrate Pathekile Msipa initially sentenced Simbarashe Munyaradzi Muwaniki to 30 years before suspending part of the jail term.

On the unlawful entry charge, Msipa sentenced Muwaniki to five years, while on the robbery count she handed him another five years, but conditionally suspended one year. A further six months were suspended on condition he restituted complainant US$80 and $12 before January 30.

The complainant, who resides in Redcliff, positively identified Muwaniki after he had been arrested by Kwekwe police over similar offences.

The State case was that on April 30 last year, at around 3am, Muwaniki broke into the complainant’s house using an iron bar.

He went into the complainant’s bedroom and ordered her to remove the password from her mobile phone after threatening to kill her.

Muwaniki stole US$80 and $12 from a wallet in the wardrobe and later raped the complainant, who narrated her ordeal to her sister and a tenant, after which a police report was filed.