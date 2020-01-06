Zivhu presidential rice still missing

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

THE first consignment of 15 tonnes of rice donated under the presidential food aid scheme to benefit Chivi South villagers in Masvingo is reportedly still missing although the local MP Killer Zivhu has received the second consignment which he distributed in his constituency on Friday last week.

Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira’s name has been dragged into the alleged diversion of the 15 metric tonnes of the donated rice amid reports that the staple food had been diverted to Harare and other parts of the country.

The rice was allocated through Zivhu on the strength of a letter from the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Simon Masanga to Harare depot manager of the Grain Marketing Board.

A relative to Chivi Rural District Council chairperson Godfrey Huruva Mukungunugwa identified as Donny Huruva, and his wife Veronica Mhlanga, has been arrested over the matter.

Zivhu yesterday confirmed that the first consignment was still missing but he had collected a second one which he has since distributed in his constituency.

“I collected a second consignment of another 15 metric tonnes. The first one they are delivering it in bits and pieces. It’s now more than 14 days but mine was just a day and I have since distributed it to the villagers,” he said.

Huruva and Mhlanga were arrested last week when the case was reported under Immediate Report (IR) 010074 and a Criminal Record (CR) is still to be opened.

This was after Zivhu had to trace Mhlanga through her Facebook page and she allegedly confessed to having collected the rice after being given the green light by Mukungunugwa.

After the police report was made, 100 bags were reportedly delivered at a councillor’s shop in the constituency amid reports the remainder was to be delivered within seven days.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police investigations revealed that the rice was collected on Chadzamira’s instruction and distributed in the constituency. He refuted claims that the rice had been diverted to other areas.

Zivhu and Chadzamira have not been in good books after the provincial minister who is also Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chair last year recommended the summary expulsion of the legislator from the ruling party.

He accused Zivhu of treacherous behaviour after he called on Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to hold talks to resolve the country’s economic crisis.

Zivhu’s fate now lies with the Zanu PF national disciplinary committee chaired by Oppah Muchinguri after he appealed against the decision by Chadzamira’s executive.