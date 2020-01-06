Rusape seeks municipal status

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

RUSAPE Town Council (RTC) has applied to the Local Government Public Works and National Housing ministry seeking municipal status.

NewsDay is reliably informed that Local Government minister July Moyo has appointed a six- member commission chaired by Masvingo former town clerk Adolf Kumbirai Gusha to assess Rusape Town Council’s readiness for municipal status.

Rusape mayor Lyton Sithole confirmed the development to NewsDay yesterday.

“It’s true we applied for a municipal status and tomorrow (today) I am going to meet our councillors, residents and other stakeholders in preparation of the coming of the commission in the next few days,” he said

Rusape Concerned Residents Trust (RCRT) chairman Godfrey Mufuranhewe said they had planned to meet local councillors at the weekend to discuss the implications of applying for municipal status.

“However, as residents, we appreciate the move as it shows that we are going in the right direction, Rusape is growing fast and is on a strategic location surrounded by farms and railway network for industrial development,” he said.

“Municipal status will give us a chance to grow and it will be beneficial to the residents as well in terms of acquiring title deeds, everything will be done in Rusape not in Harare.”