Ndebele king backs Ndiweni

BY SILAS NKALA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Ndebele King Bulelani Colin Khumalo has urged people in Matabeleland to rally behind the dethroned Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni after the government recently stripped him of his traditional leadership position citing unprocedural installation.

Khumalo’s remarks came at a time Ndiweni has filed an application at the High Court challenging the government decision to dethrone him.

Ndiweni, who was dethroned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration on November 30, 2019, has through his lawyer Dumisani Dube filed an application at the Bulawayo High Court.

He cited Mnangagwa, Local Government minister July Moyo, Chiefs’ Council president Fortune Charumbira, Chief Shana for Matabaleland North Provincial Chiefs Assembly, Matabeleland North provincial co-ordinator Latiso Dlamini and Umguza district development co-ordinator Tapiwa Zivovoyi as respondents.

Ndiweni said his removal from office was unlawful.

He also wants the court to block the collection of his official vehicle and regalia indicating that the government’s actions were a violation of his rights and the Traditional Leaders Act.

Over the weekend, Khumalo said he was humbled by the Mthwakazi people’s unwavering support for the revival of the Mthwakazi nation and urged them to also support Ndiweni during his “vilification and humiliation” by “oppressors”.

“I am however saddened by the perpetual attacks on our nation and Induna (Chief) Nhlanhlayamangwe Khayisa Ndiweni by our oppressors,” he said.

“I therefore wish to remind you that unity is of paramount importance if we are to stand against our oppressors and we should therefore support our Chief or anyone who is attacked or is fighting for our nation.”

Ndiweni has been the front-runner in pushing for the revival of the Ndebele kingdom and was one of the organisers of the coronation of King Bulelani which was blocked by government sometime in 2018.

The coronation ceremony was supposed to be held at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, but ended up being held at a private venue after the government banned the proceedings to take place at public a place.