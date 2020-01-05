Black Rhinos shift base to Chinhoyi

Conrad Mupesa in Chinhoyi

PLANS are underway for Premiership football side Black Rhinos to use Chinhoyi Stadium as its home ground for the 2020 season.

If the stadium meets the required ZIFA standards, the Mashonaland West town, which is currently eyeing city status, will host Premier Soccer League matches for the first time in its history.

Speaking to The Herald over the weekend, Chinhoyi Municipality spokesperson, Tichaona Mlauzi, said the army team has toured the stadium to show its seriousness in wanting to use it this season.

“Before the New Year, Black Rhinos wrote a letter of intent to use Chinhoyi Stadium for their home matches during the 2020 soccer season (but) subject to meeting FIB (First Instance Board) and PSL standards,” Mlauzi said.

He added that the council at its special meeting gave their blessings to the management to commence negotiations with Black Rhinos.

On Friday, Black Rhinos chairman Shakeman Chizengwe and his team’s officials toured the stadium.

Mlauzi also said that the council was in the process of working to meet the subjected requirements made by Black Rhinos.

“As council we are in the process of meeting the FIB Standards which I believe would be met in the next two months.”

Although the council has not yet signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the army team, Mlauzi was very optimistic that the deal will sail through and bring the much-needed change and entertainment in the Mashonaland West provincial capital.

“The coming of PSL matches to Chinhoyi means there will be a lot of entertainment after council sponsored Chinhoyi Stars got promoted to Division One. Our budding players will be motivated and business will be boosted by travelling team supporters.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the tour, Black Rhinos chairman Chizengwe said that the move to use the stadium was not only for the team to have a home ground but also to bring Premiership football matches to Chinhoyi.

“We are bringing Premier Soccer League games to Chinhoyi so that you are not short-changed as other provinces,” he said. “It’s entirely up to you (Chinhoyi) to take us as ambassadors but otherwise the main purpose is for you to enjoy Premier Soccer League games.”