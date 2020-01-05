Zim tourism is underrated – Uefa president

Ray Bande

Senior Reporter

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who is in Zimbabwe for holiday, says the country’s tourism sector is underrated because of unwarranted and baseless media onslaught.

Caferin is among a number of high profile world celebrities and leaders who flocked Zimbabwe during the the Christmas and New Years’ holiday.

Hollywood celebrity couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones recently visited Zimbabwe’s premier tourist attraction, the Victoria Falls.

In a brief interview granted at the imposing Leopard Rock Hotel in Mutare where he has been staying upon arrival in the eastern border city, Caferin said

“The friendliness of the people of Zimbabwe and the beautiful flora and fauna is awesome. I think that Zimbabwean tourism is underrated outside.

“Many people were asking me why are you going to Zimbabwe, it is not developed but that is not true at all. The opposite is true. It looks great, I like it very much.

“We started in Victoria Falls then went up and finally we are down here. Every place or region is different. Every region has its own uniqueness and it is beautiful,” he said.

Ceferin, the second most powerful man in world football, said he has always been longing to come into the country after reading a lot about the country’s history.

“This is my first time here. I have always wanted to come to Zimbabwe. I have read a lot about the history of Zimbabwe. You have a great history, interesting history.

“To be honest, for me it was more of a plus not a minus coming here because I do not like going into areas that are crowded and everybody knows you during holiday,” he said.

Mr Caferin is expected to meet the country’s leadership at a dinner to be hosted for him by Government before he departs.

The Uefa boss, who is also Fifa vice president, is being hosted by Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa.