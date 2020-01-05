Senior cop stabs man for threatening son

A senior police officer in Bulawayo in a fit of rage drew an Okapi knife which he used to stab a man he accused of threatening to kill his son.

Chief Inspector Justice Rabson (48), the officer-in charge of Luveve Police Station, allegedly ran amok and assaulted Max Mupungu (31), while wielding an Okapi knife which he later used to stab his right middle finger after pounding him several times on the face.

Rabson appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Miss Nomasiko Ndlovu recently facing a charge of assault as defined in Section 89 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

The State, as presented by Mr Denmark Chihombe, is that on 30 November last year at about 6.45pm Rabson proceeded to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Donnington Charge Office and picked up two police officers who were not identified.

After picking up the two police officers they proceeded to 19 Spencer Road in West Somerton where he advised the two police officers that there was a man who was threatening to kill his son identified as Ardonie.

It was the State’s case that on arrival at the scene, Rabson jumped out of his vehicle armed with an Okapi knife. He approached Mupungu whom he started accusing of threatening to kill his son.

They started arguing and, in the melee, Rabson assaulted Mupungu several times on the face.

The court was further told that it was during the scuffle that he used the Okapi knife to stab him on the right middle finger before he returned to the car and drove away.

Rabson was not asked to plead to the charge and was remanded out of custody to 16 January this year after he pleaded with the court to give him time to communicate with his lawyer so that he could get legal representation.

“Your Worship, I was just called by the police and I wasn’t aware that I would be appearing in court today. I therefore didn’t get the time to talk to my lawyer. However, I have communicated with him and he said he will be available on 16 January,” pleaded Rabson.