Millennials and partying

Sunday Life Reporters

TODAY’s moral fibre has been torn beyond measure as what is supposed to be the next generation is sucked in vice more than virtue.

Morals seemingly have gone to the dogs; millennials have thrown our morals and have adopted foreign phenomenons by doing what is viewed as cultural taboos in our African society openly and without shame.

Mr Kilton Moyo, a concerned citizen and parent, expressed great dismay in the uncouth behaviour of the youth.

“Youths nowadays are victims of a number of issues, firstly they cannot distinguish between discipline and humanistic rights. The basic right they should be clamouring for is discipline. Our children in the third world are victims of this as they try to keep pace with the developed world. The world changes and as a result kids lose themselves in the changes. They cannot know who they are as they want everything and to be every thing except themselves. Hence the focused and disciplined ones are viewed as foolish.

“Poor parenting is also a contributing factor as parents are struggling to monitor their children’s daily routine. Parents are too busy trying to make ends meet, forgetting the importance of being there for their children hence to me parenting has betrayed this generation,” he said.

Following the rise of the infamous Vuzu parties which were adopted by the youth around 2015, millennials became obsessed with partying, drinking alcohol as well as indulging in unprotected sexual activities.

This behaviour is prompted by technological advancement which has seen the youth having a racing experimental mindset.

“Millennials are at the mercy of technology, they are so obsessed with technology such that they imitate most of the things and activities they watch from the internet. A good example, technological advancement has made it easy for children to access pornographic videos from their phones leading to early sexual activities and drug abuse.

“Movies have also contributed immensely in behaviour change as children start adopting European cultures which are seen as current trends, for example they adopted house parties from movies such as American Pie, House Party . . . the list is endless where children throw parties in the absence of their parents indulging in all sorts of sexual activities and substance abuse,” said Mr Moyo.