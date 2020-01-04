Bhasikiti robbed in SA

Kudakwashe Bhasikiti

CONTROVERSIAL politician and former Minister of State for Masvingo provincial affairs Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti had his basket reportedly robbed in Polokwane, South Africa on New Year’s Eve, losing his phones and money in the process.

Posting on Twitter, Bhasikiti who is now a member of the MDC Alliance said God saved his life from from daring thieves in South Africa.

“I thank God for saving my life from daring thieves who got away with money &my phones in Polokwane SA on 31st December 2019, making a Victorious 2020,” said Bhasikiti.

With the Zimbabwe economy on its knees, most Zimbabweans have found an easy escape route in South Africa where they now go and buy groceries and other essentials.

He only in October 2019 announced has decided to quit politics and focus on agriculture at his Moriah Farm in Mwenezi East.

Bhasikiti was expelled from the ZANU-PF in 2015 during the late former President Robert Mugabe’s leadership following allegations of fanning factionalism in the party and he responded saying it was GOD’s plan .

He then joined the National People’s Party (NPP), attempted in vain to re-join ZANU PF and eventually defected to Nelson Chamisa’s MDC, among other political bed-hopping antics. – Source: The Zimbabwe News Live