Festive season claims 111

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE just-ended festive season claimed 111 lives while 503 were injured in road accidents recorded throughout the country, with police saying this was a slight decrease from the previous year.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they recorded a total of 1 406 road accidents between December 15 2019 and January 2 this year as compared to 2 056 accidents recorded during the same period the previous year.

He said of the 1 406 road accidents, 74 were fatal and claimed the lives of 111 people.

Nyathi attributed most of the accidents to speeding, reversing errors, following too close and inattention.

He said during the same period last year, police recorded 2 056 road accidents claiming 128 lives while 835 people were injured.

Nyathi said 157 wanted persons, 2 157 touts and 11 257 motorists were arrested during the same period while 2 516 defective vehicles were impounded.

“Police officers will remain deployed to curb crime and road accidents throughout the country and the public should co-operate with the police officers on deployment to ensure a peaceful atmosphere maintained during the holiday,” Nyathi said.