Zimbabwe aims at Indian market

Walter Nyamukondiwa – Kariba Bureau

Zimbabwe is set to consolidate and develop tourism in the Asian market when it participates at the 27th South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) in New Delhi, India from January 8 to 10.

The business to business platform is expected to enhance destination awareness and promote market visibility through exhibitions by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).

It brings together global travel and tourism players with a view to promote tourism business exchange.

The Indian market has shown great potential with increased arrivals in 2018 with the country receiving 12 465 tourists from India, a 79 percent leap from 6 960 arrivals recorded in 2017.

Realising its great potential and the need to ease access for the market, Zimbabwe recently upgraded the Asian nation to Category B on its VISA regime allowing Indian travellers to apply online and obtain visas at ports of entry.

ZTA acting chief executive Mr Givemore Chidzidzi said the tourism promotion and development authority seeks to nurture and grow new and emerging tourism markets.

“There is need for us to mark our presence in the Indian market. We will have to be actively increasing our marketing activities there. To kick-start this process, we will be participating at the SATTE 2020.

“The Fair will provide a platform for the country’s tourism industry players to establish new business partners and strengthen relations with key partners and stakeholders from the Indian market and beyond” he said.

Mr Chidzidzi said follow up roadshows will be conducted later this year to consolidate the country’s presence in the Indian market.

India is a growing economy buoyed by being part of the BRICS family including Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa which have charted a new economic growth trajectory that have made them a dependable tourism source market in the world.

The Asian giant has a 1,35 billion-strong population.

With a legion of about 500 million people expected to scrap into the middle and high income bracket between now and 2030, the Indian market is showing vast potential to unleash tourists on the world tourism market.

“As a country bestowed with rich cultural heritage, destination Zimbabwe is strengthening its tourism business and entering emerging markets,” said Mr Chidzidzi.

“The potential is huge and our main thrust is to continue intensifying our marketing efforts in this market in particular”, Chidzidzi added.