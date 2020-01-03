Iyasa member ties the knot

INKULULEKO Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) member Portia Sibanda on Sunday tied the knot with Gabriel Madume during a colourful ceremony held at Lakeside Events in Bulawayo.



BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

Sibanda referred NewsDay Life & Style to her boss, Nkululeko Dube, when contacted for comment as she said she was busy with the wedding.

Dube, who is Iyasa’s director, told this paper that it was a special occasion for them and they were happy to witness the young couple walking down the aisle.

“We are here celebrating one of our own, Portia Sibanda, who is tying the knot,” he said. “It is a special occasion for us because we call ourselves trendsetters and I am happy to see these young people taking up marriage as a very important part of their lives.”

Dube said the development disproved the notion that artistes could not settle down.

“This is a career like any other and in those careers, we meet people we love and decide to create and build homes with them. Sibanda set such an example and I am really proud of her,” he said.

“We have had several other members of Iyasa who have wedded before, so we are happy to be trendsetters.”

Dube said they had been in the entertainment industry for two decades and moving towards another hoping that they would be redefining entertainment.

“We are not stopping as long as people support us, believe in what we do as there is a lot lined up for this year — new album, new songs, new video, several projects and an international tour. We are looking forward to the year,” he said.