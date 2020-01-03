Munodawafa speaks on Coca-cola Top 50 win

VISUALLY-IMPAIRED gospel musician John Munodawafa, who scooped the top prize with his track Tenda in the highly popular Radio Zimbabwe Coca Cola Top 50 charts on New Year’s eve has described his music journey in 2019 as tough.

By Precious Chida

The musician walked away with US$1 500 after clinching third position in the same competition last year.

Munodawafa told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that he worked hard during the course of last year to take his music to the people.

He said the winning song — the title track off the album Tenda — laden with a message designed to touch people’s souls and his visits to various churches marketing his music could also have helped increase his popularity ratings and subsequent amassing of votes.

“I thank God about it and I am so grateful. This journey of music is so tough, but it needs hard work. However, this has shown me that I have got a bright future in the music industry and the sky is the limit,” he said.

“I think Tenda stood out and got a lot of votes because it is a song that touches many souls. It encourages people with different expectations to hold on to faith and also because I visited many different churches, where I encouraged people to vote for the song as well,” he said.

He said plans were underway to release more tracks and stage more live shows this year, as part of a campaign to market his brand.

The musician, who recently charmed sungura ace Alick Macheso after watching a one-minute video of Munodawafa doing a rendition of his hit song, Ndakakutadzirei, off his latest album, hogged the limelight early last year after toping the Radio Zimbabwe charts and becoming one of the finalists at the Starbrite competition.

Some of the winners were Prophet T Freddy, with his song Munyama Wegonzo in second place and Panganai by Panganai Hare, which was in third place.

Dancehall crooner, Winky D won first place on the Video of the Year with his hit song Mugarden.

Prices for the winners are yet to be announced.