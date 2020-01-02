Trade deal signing date set

US President Donald Trump said he will sign the first phase of a trade deal with China on January 15, sealing an agreement that sees the Asian nation raising purchases of American farm goods in exchange for lower tariffs on some of its products. The date has yet to be confirmed by the Chinese side.

“The ceremony will take place at the White House,” Trump said on his Twitter account Tuesday, adding he will be going to Beijing, where talks will begin on the second phase of the deal.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang said Thursday he has no new information on the trade deal, and didn’t comment on the signing.

He repeated that he hoped the US will do more to build mutual trust.

Despite the lack of clarity on the signing date, Beijing is still indicating it also wants the deal. A commentary on the front page of People’s Daily on Tuesday said, “it is every one’s wish that China and the US will sign the phase one agreement.” — Reuters.