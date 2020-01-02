Comair director resigns

Another long-standing director of aviation company Comair has announced his resignation.

Following the resignation of Rodney Sacks late last month, Comair announced on Tuesday that Martin Moritz has resigned as a non-executive director and deputy chairman of the company, effective from December 31, 2019.

“The Board would like to thank Mr Moritz for the outstanding service he has provided to the company during his tenure as an executive director, and thereafter as a non-executive director and deputy chairman of the Board,” Comair said in a market update.

The JSE-listed aviation group operates its own low-cost brand, kulula.com, as well as British Airways in South Africa as part of a licence agreement.

Fin24 reported in early November that concerns were raised at Comair’s annual general meeting about the long tenure of board members. — Fin24.com.