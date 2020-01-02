Help prevent crime

Luxson Chananda,Crime Watch

We begin by appreciating that crime in its various forms is a problem that has both social and economic ramifications.

We usually worry most about its commission as seen in the high numbers of prevalent crimes and those that we regard as crimes of concern.

Prevalent crimes are those that occur more frequently while crimes of concern are those that are often heart-rending each time they are committed even if they occur once in a while.

The tradition has been that thefts, unlawful entries, stocktheft, assaults and robberies assume upward trends because perpetrators capitalise on victims’ lapse in vigilance.

It is, however, more disturbing to note that these crimes are further buoyed by our neighbours, friends and relatives who operate behind the scenes or are either passive or active parties to their commission.

This includes situations where witnesses to the commission of crime choose to ignore such commission and where others offer assistance of various forms to criminals before, during and after its commission.

It is, therefore, important that we help identify and eliminate crime perpetrators, instigators and their breeding grounds.

This is the time when we should take our local police to task and help fish out those people that provide safe havens to criminals and those that are end users of proceeds from criminal activity.

As we move forward, let us take note that police thrust for this year is to flush out all persons declared wanted and to account for all new and old criminals.

We call on the public to always remember to guard your rear and avoid falling victim to new crimes as we seek to account for those already committed against us.

Over the years we have tried to start off by putting our best foot forward. Campaigning by way of emboldening target hardening and target removal techniques has been at the fore of police crime prevention initiatives.

Our Stations’ Community Relations Liaison Officers are always ready with information in this regard. Please engage them. We urge everyone to take time to stop, listen and even participate in any way in the campaigns.

On an equally more important matter, perhaps even more disturbing, the Zimbabwe Republic Police notes the thin line dividing pleasure and pain in the use of our roads. We call for heightened vigilance and great sense of responsibility once we set out to use the road.

Our concern here is of course drivers, passengers or pedestrians who get beside themselves each time they venture onto the road. Safe road usage should be the watchword for every person.

Ensuring vehicles are in a condition worth of any road is no more important than ensuring those using them meet all the necessary requisites as set out in our laws. While optimum levels of sobriety are incumbent upon every road user, particularly drivers, it is strictly important that unlicensed drivers stay off the wheel.

Drivers must maintain proper driving conduct which includes sticking to safe speeds and avoiding taking risks such as crossing flooded rivers and bridges.

Passengers should desist from inciting drivers to speed, boarding moving and overloaded vehicles as well as riding on truck trailers or goods carried in them.

Finally, let us remember that the rainy season is upon us. Its onset certainly brings about the rising of water levels in various water bodies. Do not attempt to cross flooded rivers or keep open ditches and gullies around the home.

Keep water buckets and wells covered all the time. This province has already recorded a number of deaths due to lightning strikes. Keep in doors during thunderstorms and never seek shelter under trees. Avoid being the tallest object at any place.

Let us all join hands to make Manicaland crime- and incident-free.

ZRP Manicaland Press and Public Relations