Jilted woman stalks ex-lover

Tendai Gukutikwa,Weekender Correspondent

A MUTARE man last Thursday dragged his ex-girlfriend to the civil court accusing her of stalking him despite parting ways in 2014.

The plaintiff, Tariro Newa, also accused the defendant, Josephine Makado, of insulting and threatening him through text messages and phone calls.

“She calls me during the night insulting and threatening me. She even sends me unprintable text messages.”

Newa said this while seeking a protection order against Makado before Mutare magistrate Ms Nyasha Kuture. Newa told the court that despite going their separate ways five years ago, Makado was still obsessed with him and failing to accept that they were no longer an item.

“She sends me text messages anytime, and I am most worried with those she sends at midnight as I will be with my wife.

“Your Worship, she calls and texts me falsely claiming that we are still an item and this is destroying my current relationship. I beg that she be gagged from stalking me,” said Newa.

Newa also accused Makado of visiting his house and workplace and creating violent scenes while accusing him of wasting her time. In defence, Makado denied insulting Newa via text messages or phone calls.

She argued that Newa unilaterally terminated the relationship in November, not in 2014 as he had indicated before the court. She said Newa previously terminated the relationship several times before begging her to take him back.

“We only separated on November 21, 2019 and for clarity, Your Worship, that was last month and not five years like he is claiming in this court. I was texting him because we were in a relationship until then. But I do not have a problem if I am barred from contacting him since he has made it clear in this court today that he is no longer interested in the relationship,” she said.

Ms Kuture granted the protection order in Newa’s favour. She ordered Makado to stop insulting and threatening New. She was also barred from visiting Newa’s house.