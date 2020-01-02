Tips for sound mental health in 2020

Dr Mazvita Machinga

The 2019 Christmas festive period has come and gone, and focus is now on the New Year.

With the new year upon us, it is time to hit the reset button on well-being strategies. It is time to let go of negative habits and expand goals regarding sound mental health.

Having a well-being strategy is encouraged for anyone who wants to thrive and succeed in 2020. It is important for any wellness strategy to include mental health as an important element alongside others such as physical, financial, spiritual and emotional well-being, etc.

These are all connected in a whole person approach. The following are a few mental health advice and tips to get you into sound mental shape in the New Year.

Set realistic goals — In this harsh economic situation, be kind to yourself, set realistic goals and follow through Limit social media time — In this age of social media, I urge you to make a resolution of limiting your time on social media such as WhatsApp, TV, phones, etc. Studies have shown that social media can negatively impact mental health, for example by heightening anxiety, making you obsess about what other people are doing, or even make yourself feel bad because you are not doing same things. Be positive and adopt positive coping skills — Look at the behaviour you wish to change in the coming year and set yourself a positive outlook.

4.Your physical health and mental well-being are linked, and as such exercise self-care by eating healthy, exercising and having adequate sleep. Move your body. Avoid alcohol and substances abuse.

Socialize — Look for ways to get yourself “out there” in the New Year — socialising with others in positive ways. Find a trusted person to share your challenges, concerns and feelings. Take a break — Life can be stressful and overwhelming. Prioritise things in your life and figure out what’s most important, connect with your spiritual and faith resources for strength. Acknowledge your faults, stop being defensive and apologise. Be responsible for your actions. Take Mental Health First Aid Course — Mental Health First Aid teaches people the signs and symptoms of common mental health challenges and substance use disorders and how to manage them through professional help and self-care. Seek help — If you find that you are struggling with a mental health problem, it’s important to recognise that specialist support is available.

Happy New Year and may you have glorious moments in 2020

