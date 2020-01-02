Jailed for forcing ‘cheating girlfriend’ to walk naked

Nyasha Mapasa,Post Correspondent

AN Odzi man was jailed five months for stripping his girlfriend naked and parading her in public as punishment for cheating on him.

Charles Mbaara (43) was convicted by Mutare magistrate Ms Notebulgar Muchineripi on his own plea of guilty to two counts of physical abuse as outlined in Section 89 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

On the first count, Mbaara was ordered to pay a fine of $100, failing which he will be jailed for 20 days. On the second count he was sentenced to five months, but will serve an effective three months after the magistrate suspended two months on condition he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Mr Godswish Zivakwe prosecuted.

Mr Zivakwe told the court that on December 27, 2019, at Chiwere Business Centre, in Odzi, Mbaara went to see his girlfriend, Laiza Karenje, at her workplace, around 9pm and found her in the company of another man. He asked her to accompany him for a walk, but she refused.

Mbaara then stalked her to a nearby shop where he confronted and assaulted her. He grabbed and dragged her to a nearby bush, threatening her with further assault.

He then ordered the complainant to remove all her clothes and instructed her to walk back to the business centre in her birthday suit.

Karenje eventually escaped and sought refuge at a nearby house where she was given clothes by an unidentified certain woman.

When he was asked why he acted in that manner, Mbaara said he was avenging the pain of being cheated on.

“Laiza is my girlfriend and we just had a minor misunderstanding. I just wanted her to feel how it feels to be hurt,” he said.