Tenax Queens honoured

Sports Correspondent

MUTARE-based netball team Tenax Queens were awarded the most improved team recently at the Rainbow Amateur Netball League (RENL) awards ceremony held in Harare.

Tenax walked away $2 000 richer.

Mutare has two representatives in the league – Tenax and Mutare City Queens.

Tenax Queens finished ninth while Mutare City Queens finished in 13th position.

Manicaland chairperson Sarah Muparutsa said the award would motivate the team to work harder this season,.

“I am very happy for one of our teams. They did very well considering that they only gained promotion last year. It is really a great improvement for the team.

“They have a bright future and the recognition will give them the desire to do better in the coming season,” she said.

Muparutsa also applauded the league’s sponsor – Glow Petroleum.

“We are so grateful to Mr Aaron Chinhara, who has been sponsoring our league. Our league has been running smoothly, thanks to the sponsorship. Very few people are keen to sponsor the girl-child. It has also created employment for our girls. Once a woman is empowered, the whole family is empowered,” she said.

Correctional Queens pocketed $30 000 for winning the league.

At the same event, sponsors Glow Petroleum unveiled an $11 million sponsorship deal for the 2020 season.

The deal will ensure the players are well taken care of.

Glow Petroleum managing director Chinhara announced that the package was subject to review should the need arise.

“Our sponsorship for the year 2020 is $11 million, which is equivalent to US$500 000.We hope that 2020 is a better year. We will also review the package further if need be. I hope this will motivate our players to work hard,” he said.