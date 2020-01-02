Chintuli cherishes Premiership voyage

Moffat Mungazi,Sports Correspondent

YOUTHFUL Mutare-born gunslinger Nyasha Chintuli has described the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2019 season with Triangle as time well spent during which his game grew to another level.

The gifted marksman joined the Sugar Sugar Boys from then Zifa Eastern Region Division One perennial campaigners Tenax at the start of this term after starring for the Correctional Services outfit in the previous campaign, following which he was crowned the second-tier league’s Player of the Season after his net-busting heroics.

And although the Lowveld side ended the marathon empty-handed after failing to defend their Chibuku Super Cup crown and wobbled out of the Caf Confederation Cup at the penultimate stage of the group phase while also unable to mount a serious challenge for the championship, the blossoming striker, however, felt like a victor.

Not only did he make his Premiership debut, but also tasted the challenge the continental game offers while savouring the sweetness of scoring against some of the big-hitters on the domestic front.

Chintuli scored some crucial goals for the club, notably against visiting Rukinzo of Burundi in a preliminary round first leg of the African safari while his solitary strikes sank Dynamos and Highlanders.

“This is easily my best season since turning professional. Playing in the Premiership for the first time was great, indeed, and I am pleased with how I performed.

“I would like to thank everyone at Triangle — from the executive, coaches and players for giving me the platform to express my talent on a grand stage.

“Participating with the team in Africa on their maiden voyage was also wonderful that I gained a lot of valuable experience from that run during the Caf games; it really means a lot to me.

“Contributing the way I did to try and help the team achieve its goals made me proud being part of that group in the team’s history. Also, scoring against both Dynamos and Highlanders were also pleasant moments that I will forever cherish since some of my friends even called me “giant killer” for those exploits. It helped my confidence to grow a lot,” explained the fledgling forward.

Having seen out his season-long loan deal with the sugar processors, the Sakubva-bred star is now weighing up his options of whether to stay put at Triangle, retrace his steps to Tenax following their promotion or seek greener pastures elsewhere.

“We shall see how things pan out between now and the start of a new campaign,” said the 24-year-old of his future.

Chintuli has, however, challenged himself to improve and progress into the next step of his budding career; having bagged six league goals and teed up teammates four times in 2019.

“I am one person who always wants to do better than the previous season. My immediate objective now is to hit the double-digit mark, scoring at the top level of the game while also increasing my assists return. Overall, I ultimately desire to be among the Soccer Star of the Year finalists as I continue to refine my game,” declared the talented marksman with a sharp eye for goal, adding that he will make the most of his time during this off-season to condition himself so that he stays in perfect shape, gearing for the next challenge.