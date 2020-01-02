Chipinge athlete eyes Olympic Games

FungayiMunyoro,Sports Correspondent

CHIPINGE-BORN athlete Norman Mukwada, who has won several accolades in the 400m hurdles, says he is eyeing the 2020 Olympic Games.

Mukwada (20) is currently in South Africa with Team Zimbabwe where they are on a training camp ahead of the Olympic Games

The global sporting bonanza is scheduled to take place from July 24-August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

He has many dreams including being part of the team that will travel for Japan.

“I am currently in South Africa where we are training very hard. We are a team of six athletes.

The training is being sponsored by the National Association of Zimbabwe Athletes (NAAZ). The training is going on well and I hope it will prepare us for the Olympics. I am very optimistic that I will qualify for the Olympics. It has been my dream,” he said.

Mukwada explained how it all began.

“It all started when I was still at Kurauone Primary School in Chipinge. Since then I have been practising hard and taking part in tournaments.I am hoping to continue to work hard,” he said.

Mukwada, who draws inspiration from the Jamaican former world record sprinter Usain Bolt, managed to bring home a silver medal from Morocco during the All-Africa Games, to add to two gold medals that he won in Botswana in April and May.

Mukwada was also part of the 2018 Zimbabwe team that came second at the Under-18 and Under-20 Southern Region Championships held in South Africa where he qualified for the world Under-20 championships held in July in Finland.

He brought home a silver medal.

He also set a new national record for Juniors in the 400m hurdles with a time of 50,79 seconds.

Mukwada is part of the Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE’s) National Sports Academy which started in 2013. The academy has become an incubator for athletes from different provinces.