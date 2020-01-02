Young man be warned, power is temporary

ONLY if Yours Truly had a choice, this week’s instalment would have been shelved for the sake of a dear departed comrade who was a source of inspiration and encouragement.

In other words, Blabber is still mourning one of his own, but with all the agony and tears flowing down our cheeks, still has to work.

Even though it is a New Year, Blabber will not negate the role of preserving the little that remains of our moral fabric.

Your Truly feels duty-bound to give wise counsel to those in our midst with a habit of going beyond acceptable norms and values.

In this regard, Yours Truly warns this other young man whose newly found managerial job has left him thinking that he is the best thing ever to happen to humanity.

I mean this other small boy who is currently in the corridors of power at one of the country’s leading beverage manufacturers.

For obvious reasons, Blabber will not delve into details of his identity and instead go straight to give him some brotherly advice.

Upon his arrival in our beloved city and assumption of duty at this revered institution, the boy has been dating several loose women.

In fact, the list of Jezebels he has seduced outnumbers the days he has been in office at the acclaimed firm.

Just to set the record straight, Blabber is not jealous about the young man’s Benjamins’ way of life, but like Yours Truly said before, it is nothing but the need to preserve the little that remains of our moral fabric that keeps me going.

For now, Blabber will deliberately not say much about the identity of this young man, not even the list of the generous women he has been spotted with, lest he takes heed and change his ways.

This is his last chance to repent.

After all, this is just brotherly advice to a fellow comrade going through the shocks of landing a rewarding vocation.

At least he should know that power and money evaporate like morning dew.

Knowing this city as Blabber does, it is only wise for the young man to dwell on the things that make him a better person and not those good for nothing sluts he is heavily investing in.

If this boy thinks Blabber is lying then he should ask about this other tall and loud-mouth socialite who used to frequent different classy watering holes around the city.

In his heydays, the lanky nincompoop used to work for that other all encompassing service provider that barely satisfies its clients and would consume expensive brands of alcohol at upmarket outlets.

But, as fate would have, it was not long before he was shown the exit door.

To date, the light-skinned brother is scrounging for rentals in that other hilly suburb near a referral medical institution.

How he failed to find a place of his own during the years he has been feasting like there is no tomorrow, not only defies logic, but makes him a perfect subject of scorn and ridicule.

Blabber is reliably informed that after moving out of accommodation provided him by the former employer, the wife is now the sole breadwinner for the family.

It is a sad story of failing to make hay while the sun shines.

Surely, Blabber does not want this to happen to any of us.

On this sad note, Yours Truly wishes you all a prosperous New Year. And for the record, Blabber will not negate.