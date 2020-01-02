Irrigated tobacco harvesting begins

Wimbainashe Zhakata,Farming Correspondent

HARVESTING of the irrigated tobacco — planted in September 2019 — has started in Manicaland amid revelations that the planted hectarage has drastically declined from the projected 24 000ha to 13 000ha.

However, power cuts were compromising their operations as the crop is an energy-intensive crop, among other onerous requirements for its production.

Power outages currently plaguing Zimbabwe are set to persist for the foreseeable future as ZESA Holdings does not have the capacity to import adequate electricity.

Apart from electricity, wood and coal are also used for curing purposes.

Agritex head for Manicaland Mrs Philipa Rwambiwa confirmed both the harvesting and reduced hectarage.

Mrs Rwambiwa said harvesting was in progress in traditional tobacco hubs such as Rusape, Headlands, Nyazura and Odzi.

However, the bulk of the tobacco crop was still at the vegetative stage, and will be due for harvesting mid-January.

“During the 2018/19 season, an estimated 24 000ha of rain-fed tobacco was expected to be planted in the province but only 13 000 was planted due to erratic rains and scarcity of farming inputs among other challenges,” she said.

The dry spell currently being experienced across the country had resulted in the tobacco leaves wilting, threatening its quality.

Tobacco specialist Mr Douglas Nzarayebani also pointed out that the rain-fed tobacco crop was in poor condition.

“We have planted about 13 000ha in the province and farmers across the province have started harvesting their irrigated crop. However, some dryland growers have resorted to supplementary irrigation due to the prolonged dry spell,” Mr Nzarayebani reported.

“The irrigated tobacco was planted in September and some of growers are reaping and curing their crop,” he said, adding that the 2019/20 season was worse than last season.

“Last season our yield was good, meaning it was better. This season will turn out to be the worst when compared to the other seasons,” Mr Nzarayebani noted.

He stated that the dire crop situation posed a serious threat to the economy since tobacco was a foreign currency cash cow.

Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) chief executive officer Dr Andrew Matibiri urged tobacco growers to prepare for curing.

“This time of the year farmers who grow rain-fed tobacco should ensure that their lands are weed-free and barns are prepared and ready for curing.

“Where rainfall has been low farmers could consider potholing and tie-ridging to ensure that when the rains do come they will not be lost. Scouting for aphids and leaf eating pests as well as diseases should be done routinely,” Dr Matibiri said.