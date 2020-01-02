Police launch manhunt for killer prophet

Chipo Katsidzira,Post Correspondent

HOMICIDE detectives in Manicaland have launched a manhunt for a self-proclaimed prophet in Buhera, who is a fugitive from justice, after he injected two patients with a suspected toxic substance while purportedly curing them.

The incidents — leading to the deaths of Peneil Zvinowanda (69) and Ellen Marime (57) — occurred on December 24 and 25, 2019 in Mukutukutu village in Buhera.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa has declared Kudakwashe Ziwange (33) a “wanted man” and appealed to members of the public with information leading to his arrest to approach the nearest police station.

Ziwenge’s last known address is 74 Tsoka, Rimuka, Kadoma.

Ziwenge allegedly visited his mother, Mweya Munaki (52), in Madhume village, Buhera, and administered an unknown medicine leading to the death of two patients.

“Kudakwashe Ziwange, from Kadoma, visited his mother, Mweya Munaki of Madhume village under Chief Nyashanu. Ziwange is a self-proclaimed prophet and he gave (an unknown) medicine to the two deceased persons under the guise of healing them,” said Insp Kakohwa.

The first victim was Zvinowanda, who approached the suspect for treatment after enduring 20 years back and legs ailment. Zvinowanda was given 17 injections of an unknown traditional medicine and left the place in deteriorating condition.

“The brother of deceased Tawanda Nyamanjo (51) saw the deceased lying by the roadside and took him to their homestead where Zvinowanda died upon arrival,” he said.

The body had bruises and wounds on the knees, elbow and back.

He was reportedly bleeding from the mouth and nose.

The body was taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital for a post-mortem.

On December 25, the suspect was approached by Marime, who was seeking a remedy for legs that she claimed had been painful for five years.

Marime was accompanied by her nephew, Mauto Nyikadzino (57).

She was allegedly given 15 injections of traditional medicine for the leg pains.

Her condition deteriorated and she died upon arrival at her homestead.

The body was taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital for a post-mortem. The body was inspected and razor blade cuts were detected on the left knee. She was also bleeding from the nose and mouth.

The cases were reported to the police, prompting Ziwange to flee the area. A manhunt has since been launched for him.