Highlights of ED’s New Year message

- Going forward, 2020 will be the year of higher productivity, economic growth, job creation and satisfying the needs of the people.
- In this coming year, let us all shun violence. Those that propagate violence must be exposed, condemned and rejected. Let us declare that never again shall we lose the precious lives of our fellow countrymen, women and children, for the political or monetary expediency of a few.
- Government will continue to put in place measures to cushion the vulnerable members of our society in both rural and urban areas such as affordable transport, maize meal and other basic commodities, as well as healthcare.
- Resources towards devolution have been increased from the 2019 figure of ZWL720 million to about ZWL3 billion in 2020. The onus is now on the various communities to accelerate the formulation and implementation of high impact projects which transform the lives of our people.
- In the new spirit of devolution, unity and national cohesion espoused by the Second Republic; we will, in 2020 and the years to follow, be holding our main national Independence Day commemorations in various parts of the country, away from our capital city, Harare.
- There is no going back on mono-currency. Let us individually and collectively defend and protect it as our symbol of national pride and sovereignty.
- The journey to entrench the democratic culture we have begun will be accelerated. This is right, just and for the good of our people. Hence, the realignment of our laws to the Constitution must be completed.
- As your Listening President and a Servant Leader, I will continue engaging with you and listening to your concerns so that we walk hand-in-hand, together in unity, love, peace and harmony towards a prosperous Zimbabwe.
- There is indeed much more to look forward to in the New Year. Tomorrow is a better and brighter day.