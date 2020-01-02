Zibabwe govt reviews hospital fees upwards

Parirenyatwa Hospital

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has reviewed hospital fees with effect from the first of this month. The new fee structure was announced by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Agnes Mahomva in a statement on Tuesday.

Dr Mahomva said the fees structure takes into consideration the plight of the general populace and the inflationary environment currently obtaining in the country. At Parirenyatwa Hospital, for admission in the general Ward, adults will now pay 200 ZWL dollars while Children above the age of five will pay 100 ZWL dollars.

At Central Hospitals the fees will be 160 ZWL dollars for adults with children above the age of five paying 80 ZWL dollars. At Provincial Hospitals the fees are now pegged at 120 ZWL dollars and 60 ZWL dollars respectively while at District and General Hospitals the fees will be 80 ZWL dollars for adults and 40 ZWL dollars for children.