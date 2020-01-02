Oostende’s Knowledge Musona pictured in action during the Jupiler Pro League match between Sporting Lokeren and KV Oostende, in Lokeren, Tuesday 25 October 2016, on the twelfth day of the Belgian soccer championship. BELGA PHOTO KRISTOF VAN ACCOM

SOUTH African football giants Mamelodi Sundowns appear to have the inside lane to sign Zimbabwean ex-Kaizer Chiefs goal ace Knowledge Musona as his contract reportedly will soon be terminated at Anderlecht.

The local media with reliable sources said Sundowns are actively courting the signature of the “Smiling Assassin” as he seeks a return to the Premier Soccer League.

Musona is apparently keen to join Sundowns‚ who are sure to have made an attractive offer to the prolific striker.

Reports have been that the Zimbabwean will have his contract with Anderlecht – which ends in June 2022 – terminated soon‚ following the January transfer opening on Thursday.

Musona has suffered a well-documented unhappy year-and-a-half at Belgian powerhouses Anderlecht‚ where the striker played just eight times and scored once since a transfer from KV Oostende in July 2018.

He spent the past six months on loan at Lokeren‚ where he played just six league games and scored one goal.

As a teammate of Bafana Bafana midfielder Andile Jali’s at Oostende Musona had some success‚ scoring 35 goals in 103 appearances over three years.

This was after a less successful spell in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim.

Before that‚ Musona made his name at Chiefs as a deadly striker in the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons. He was the PS’s top scorer with 17 goals in 2010-11.

Sundowns’ general manager Yogesh Singh could not be reached for comment.