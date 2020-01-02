Traditional healer on the run for killing two clients

A KADOMA traditional healer is on the run after reportedly administering 32 injections of traditional medicines resulting in their deaths.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

Kakohwa said the incident happened in Mukutukutu village under Chief Nyashanu in Buhera.

He said the traditional healer Kudakwashe Ziwange (33) from Kadoma visited his mother Mweya Munhanzvu (52) in Buhera.

He was approached on December 24 at around 3pm by Peneil Zvinowanda (69), who was seeking treatment for chronic backache and leg ailment which had been troubling him for 20 years.

Ziwange administered 17 injections of traditional medicines on Zvinowanda’s back and legs.

The following day, Zvinowanda’s health deteriorated as he was walking back home. He sat by the roadside where his brother Tawanda Nyamande found him and took him home.

Zvinowanda developed blisters all over the body and started to bleed from his mouth and nose, leading to his death.

He died at around 3pm on Christmas Day and a report was made the following day at Murambinda Police Station.

In another matter, Ellen Marime (57) who was suffering from leg problems approached Ziwange on December 24 seeking medication.

She was administered 15 injections of traditional medicine and her health deteriorated the following day. She was taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital by relatives where she died upon arrival.

Marime also bled from her mouth and nose and had razor cuts all over her body.