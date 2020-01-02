Beatrice man stabbed to death on Boxing Day

POLICE in Beatrice, Mashonaland East province are investigating a case in which a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death on Boxing Day while coming from a beer binge.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Tonderai Mariwo of Kerry Farm in Beatrice was found by a passer-by writhing in pain after he was stabbed on the chest with a sharp object before he died while being assisted.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident, saying a suspect, Prosper Sinyoro (20), has since been arrested in connection with the murder.

“A suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations on a murder case that occurred in Chivhu,” he said.

On December 26 at around 2am, Jackson Tsingano was going home from a beer binge when he heard the now-deceased shouting for help along the footpath.

Before arriving at the scene, it is alleged that he met the suspect who was running from the scene.

Tsingano found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with blood oozing from the chest. He then sought help from a nearby homestead before alerting the police. Mariwo was found dead at the scene before his body was taken to Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Sinyoro was later arrested.