Giants in players tussle

Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos and Caps United are embroiled in an interesting transfer battle as the two clash over signatures of some freebies on the market.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The two have gone head to head for signatures of some of the finest players in the league, who will officially be free agents today.

Marksman Evans Katema, who spent the second half of the season at Dynamos after signing from Mushowani Stars, is a subject of a tug-of-war between the rivals who have also tabled offers for Hwange goalkeeper Taimon Mvula.

DeMbare have, however, stolen the match in the Mvula battle as they are on the verge of sealing a deal.

Caps are also understood to be eager to sign the Hwange goalminder amid reports that goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba is likely to move away, having been overshadowed by Tonderai Mateyaunga in the second half of the season.

The bitter rivals are also targeting Chapungu pacey forward Ian Nyoni and Triangle’s Trevor Mavhunga.

Dynamos chairperson Isaiah Mupfurutsa said they were looking to beef up the squad with quality players and were hoping to retain their best players from last season.

Already Dynamos have sealed deals with former captain Partson Jaure who was on the books of Manica Diamonds, Nkosi Mhlanga – a midfielder, who has been playing for Yadah and two Prince Edward High School products Tanaka Chidhobha and Lennox Mutsetse.

The Glamour Boys are also looking to retain goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani whose deal with the club has expired, although the player has been linked with a move to South Africa.

DeMbare only have a verbal agreement with the player for him to extend his stay as he waits for other offers that might materialise.

“We are giving our coach all the necessary support. We have sealed deals with some of the players the coach wants and we will be signing more high-profile players in the coming weeks,” Mupfurutsa said.

“Our target is to be done with signing players by mid-January so that the focus shifts to preparations. We laid a base already during our rebuilding in the past year and now we want to add more quality players to our side. While we want to compete next season, we are looking at life after 2020 so we are blending youth and experience. You are going to see a different and strong Dynamos squad in 2020.”

Caps have already signed rising stars Tatenda Tumba from Harare City and Leeroy Mavhunga from Yadah as they seek to emerge stronger again after a largely disappointing campaign which saw them surrendering the championship to FC Platinum despite having been on top of the league table for much of the campaign.

The Green Machine are, however, battling to extend contracts of several players.

Some of the players, whose contracts have run out include reigning Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo, defender Justice Jangano, midfielder Kudzanai Nyamupfukudza, striker Newman Sianchali, Valentine Ndaba, Dominic Chungwa, John Zhuwawo, Method Mwanjali and Dominic Mukandi among others.

Caps are also understood to be preparing to offload some of the players whom they feel were now surplus to requirements.