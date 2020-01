A 62 year-old Brazilian national,Jose Geraldo Desouza Castro on a 13 000 km Africa-walkathon to raise awareness on disability who arrived in Masvingo yesterday left the ancient city this morning for Harare.

The man was hosted by Flamboyant Hotel, courtesy of the Local Lions Club.

Castro said he will cover a distance of 35 km today before resting then walk for the same distance tomorrow.

More details to follow