Kolisi pays back

CAPE TOWN. – South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi went to New York to pay tribute to a man who gave him a life-altering high school bursary.

Kolisi was the recipient of a Vincent Mai bursary, which allowed him to attend Grey High in Port Elizabeth.

In November last year, Kolisi led South Africa to the Rugby World Cup title when they beat England 32-12 in the final of the prestigious tournament in Yokohama.

The 28-year-old revealed his gratitude to Mai and stated without the bursary, he may not be where he is today.

“Vincent is a fellow Grey boy and has invested in hundreds of kids in SA through bursaries, majority of the time without ever meeting them,” Kolisi wrote on Instagram.

“I was one of those kids. Without the opportunity, there is no way I’d be where I am today.

“He sowed into my life without ever knowing what would come from it, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Kolisi also stated that he will work together with Mai on a project in the future.

The South African recently signed with rap artiste Jay-Z’s sport management company, Roc Nation Sports.

Kolisi and his wife have been on a whirlwind trip of America over the festive period.-Sport24.