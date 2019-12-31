AJ must vacate two titles

LONDON. – British world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua should vacate two world titles and push to fight the winner of Deontay Wilder’s rematch with Tyson Fury, according to Frank Warren.

Fury and Wilder are scheduled to go to war again on February 22 in Las Vegas, while Joshua’s 2020 appears set to be taken up with mandatory defences against Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk.

The IBF and WBO have ordered Joshua to fight their mandatory challengers, but Warren, the promoter of Tyson Fury, thinks Joshua should wait to see what happens between Wilder and the Gypsy King.

“Everybody knows, and it showed 100 percent in New York, if (Joshua) gets clipped on the chin he’ll go,” Warren said.

“His tactics were spot on for his last fight, 100 percent, but he fought a guy who came in 15 or 16lb heavier (than when he won the title) and admits he never trained, by his own admission.

“If I was Anthony Joshua I wouldn’t fight again until we know the winner of this fight — and then make them make that fight. I’d let them strip me of my titles and not fight anybody until the big one.

“The one thing about Pulev — he can whack. Usyk is a small guy, 32 years of age and good boxer. So I would say, I want to fight the winner of our fight (Wilder-Fury II).

Get all the parties together, work something out, maybe some step aside money.

“That’s what I would do. Because that’s what the public want, they want to know who is the No. 1. The No. 3 and the No. 4 fought in Saudi. The No. 1 and No. 2 are fighting on February 22.”- The Mirror.