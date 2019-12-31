Pair’s arrest helps recover stolen safes, foreign currency

Crime Reporter

Police have recovered two Chubb safes containing US$30 500, R20 500 and over $150 000 after they arrested two suspects who were part of a seven-men gang that recently raided a company in Msasa, Harare.

The gang raided the company on December 20 and also got away with cellphones belonging to the company employees and customers who were at the premises.

They loaded the safes and various other property in an Isuzu KB240 truck belonging to one of the customers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and the recovery of the cash.

“Police in Harare have arrested two armed robbers who were part of a seven-men gang that pounced on a business premise in Msasa, Harare on 20 December 2019,” he said.

“The accused persons disarmed a security guard who was manning the business premise and went on to steal various property, including two Chubb safes containing huge amounts of money in both local and foreign currency valued at $150 240, US$12 500, R20 500 and US$18 000 which was recovered.”

Investigations carried out the following day led to the arrest of Saidi Dabalani and Emmanuel Yotamu.

Their arrests led to the recovery of the two safes, irrigation poly pipes and an empty drum.

“Police investigations are in progress to account for the outstanding accused persons and recover the other stolen property,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two more suspects and recovered a satchel containing clothes, three knives, a hammer, two metal rods and three catapults following a shoot-out at Gazaland Shopping Centre last week.

The two are Peter Mukuze (24) and Ephraim Chinhuwo.

Two other suspects are still at large.

“On 24 December at around 0100hours, the two were observed by police officers on patrol disembarking from a Nissan Caravan registration number AEG 0759 along the Harare-Masvingo Road near Mbudzi round about and jumping into a Toyota Hilux truck which had slowed down to negotiate through the humps at that part of the road,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“On noticing that police were on their trail, the accused persons returned into their vehicle and sped off ignoring police instructions to stop.

The suspects were eventually arrested at Gazaland Shops, Harare after a shoot-out.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said two other suspects escaped.

The clothes that were recovered were positively identified by their owners at ZRP Southlea Park.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the police had intensified its fight against armed robbers countrywide and applauded members of the public for supplying them with information that is assisting them in carrying out investigations.

Investigations carried out so far revealed that there is part of a gang of armed robbers working as syndicates who were recently released from prisons and are terrorising people.

Most of them are on bail pending appeal and have since absconded the court.

They are moving around with guns, machetes, iron bars and hammers terrorising and raiding people’s homes in search of cash.

Police recently arrested 10 armed robbers accused of seizing cellphones, cash and other valuables from several people in Harare, Marondera and Karoi after a shoot-out in Chitungwiza