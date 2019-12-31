Pogba wants trophies

LONDON. – Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola says the midfielder’s “heart” is with Manchester United – but adds he needs to be playing in a side capable of winning trophies.

Pogba, who returned to United from Juventus in 2016, admitted in June that he was considering leaving Old Trafford for a “new challenge”, while Raiola added a month later that he was in the process of finding his client a new club.

But the 26-year-old remained with United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said this month he will not be sold in the January transfer window.

Asked if he and Pogba were happy with the situation, Raiola exclusively told Sky Sports News: “Paul has always respected Manchester United, as long as Manchester United has respected Paul.

“The only one that talks for Manchester United and Paul is Ole.

I go by what he says; he will not move.

That’s OK and we are good with them.

“Paul is struggling a little bit with his injury and that’s our main interest now.

There’s one objective that Paul has and that is to perform as well as possible with Manchester United.

“He’s a top pro and I think that his heart is in the right place with Manchester United.”

However, Raiola — who also represents the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Matthijs de Ligt and Erling Haaland — warned Pogba’s future may come into question if United continue to struggle to compete with Europe’s top sides.

Questioned on whether he could see Pogba still being at United in a year’s time, Raiola said: “Yes I can, but in a club that I hope fights for the league and hopefully the Champions League.

“Is that strange? Am I the only one that’s worried? Is the owner not worried? I think that everybody that is in love with Manchester United is worried about that.

“I’m worried about that for my player.

I’m not a fan of Manchester United but I have a very direct interest.

“As long as Paul is in Manchester United, he wants to win trophies with Manchester United.

That’s the kind of player he is and he will not act differently.

“Like Ole’s saying, it’s a work in progress now this club.

He’s says he’s working on a team for next year.

Let’s hope that it goes well for him because the world needs Manchester United on the top.

“Clearly they are not where they think they should be.”

Raiola also revealed he has never spoken to Solskjaer, explaining: “If Ole has ideas about my player and he wants to talk to me about it, he knows my number.

“Until that moment I talk with Ed Woodward because that’s the person that I talk to in the club.

“I only know that Paul respects him and loves him for what he has done in the past with him as one of the players.”

Speaking on December 22 following Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat at Watford, Gary Neville insisted he does not trust Raiola after he claimed Pogba wants to win trophies with the club.

When that was put to Neville, he said: “That’s good. That’s great news. Ultimately, I look forward to him being at the club for the next two or three years.

“If he is, I’ll be delighted because a flying, fit, motivated and committed Paul Pogba is a massive asset to Manchester United.

“Paul Pogba is Manchester United’s best player, let’s be clear about that.

He’s the best player in the club.

The big question mark is over his long-term future because a large part of me feels he wants to play football elsewhere.

“He’s the best player at the club, so it doesn’t surprise me that they create more when he’s on the pitch.

“But I don’t believe a word his agent says. I don’t believe a word that comes out of that man’s mouth.”-Sky Sports.