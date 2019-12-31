Brazilian national, Castaro arrives in Zim on disability walkathon

A Brazilian national who is a member of the Lions Club International Jose Castaro arrived in Masvingo Tuesday late afternoon on foot enroute to Zambia for awareness on disability in Africa.

Mr Castaro who has done 10 similar sponsored walkathon before has so far covered over 2000 km of his 13 000km journey.

He is destined to end his walk on December 13, 2020 which he started on December 13, 2019.

In an interview at Wimpy Service Station in Masvingo, Castaro said he is inspired by people with disability who cannot access certain buildings, sanitary facilities and can also not access some basic services like other beings due to their circumstances

“This is my tenth walk and I have been to African countries before walking for different themes.

Jose Castaro

Castaro said his final destination is Egypt and will have covered a total distance of 13 000 km when he finally arrives.

He said he does not walk in the night and sleeps at any convenient place like toll gates, police stations or uses Lions Club members accommodation.

On Tuesday after arriving in Masvingo, he was welcomed by members of Lions Club-Masvingo Chapter led by director Lion Francis Chikohora and he was hosted by Regency Hospitality Group at Flamboyant Hotel until Wednesday when he proceeds with his journey.

The theme of the sponsored walk is “Equality, Dignity and Respect”