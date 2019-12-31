JUST IN: Perfect weather for fireworks

Herald Reporter

Most areas should have perfect weather for fireworks display tonight, the Meteorological Services Department has confirmed.

Most people in different parts of the country will tonight celebrate the new year with others displaying fireworks.

The MSD advised parents to monitor children during outdoor events tonight, especially if braai and fireworks are part the evening’s entertainment.

In a statement, the MSD said while scattered clouds and intermittent overnight light rain is expected in districts such as Kariba, Hurungwe, Mbire and Muzarabani, as wells Gwanda, Beitbridge, Mwenezi into Chiredzi, all other areas should have mostly clear skies and warm conditions as the year ends.

Tomorrow is however is expxcetd to be cloudy in some areas.

“Matabeleland South, Southern parts of Manicaland and Masvingo are expected to be briefly cloudy, windy and slightly cooler than of late.

“Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West and Central provinces are expected to be hot and humid with cloudy developments from midday coupled with isolated thunder showers while it will be sunny and hot in Mashonaland East, Midlands, Harare and Bulawayo.

“Irrigation is advisable especially in areas where plant stress is noticed. People in malaria prone areas should take necessary precautions (insecticides spraying, applying mosquito repellents, sleeping under mosquito nets),” warned the MSD.