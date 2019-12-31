Zimbabwe Police Warn Citizens Against Blind Dates & Beer Binges

Woman posing with several beer glasses

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned members of the public against blind dates and indulging in beer binges.

This follows the alleged r_pe of a 24-year-old woman in Harare after she spent the day getting drunk with a man introduced to her by a friend.

The ZRP issued a caution through a post on its Twitter handle. The statement reads:

Members of the public are being warned against blind dates and indulging in beer drinking binges. This follows the r_pe of a 24-year-old woman in Harare on 28/12/19 after she spent the day getting drunk with a man introduced to her by a friend.

In an unrelated incident, the ZRP has warned citizens against attacking police officers who will be performing their duties. It said in another Twitter post:

In Chitungwiza on 29/12/19 three men were arrested after they assaulted a police officer who had gone to attend a scene where the men were fighting.

Members of the public are warned against attacking police officers who will be performing their lawful duties.

