Zimbabwe Police Warn Citizens Against Blind Dates & Beer Binges

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned members of the public against blind dates and indulging in beer binges.

This follows the alleged r_pe of a 24-year-old woman in Harare after she spent the day getting drunk with a man introduced to her by a friend.

The ZRP issued a caution through a post on its Twitter handle. The statement reads:

Members of the public are being warned against blind dates and indulging in beer drinking binges. This follows the r_pe of a 24-year-old woman in Harare on 28/12/19 after she spent the day getting drunk with a man introduced to her by a friend.

In an unrelated incident, the ZRP has warned citizens against attacking police officers who will be performing their duties. It said in another Twitter post:

In Chitungwiza on 29/12/19 three men were arrested after they assaulted a police officer who had gone to attend a scene where the men were fighting. Members of the public are warned against attacking police officers who will be performing their lawful duties.

