Marry Chiwenga further remanded

A HEAVILY bandaged and swollen Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga, appeared in court yesterday spotting a fancy hairstyle and was remanded in custody to January 14 for possible trial.

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

The former top model is facing a charge of attempting to kill Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, her husband in a South African hospital in June. She denies the charges, and alleges that Chiwenga was using the court to force her hand during divorce proceedings that are currently before the court.

Mubaiwa is also accused of externalisation and money-laundering involving more than US$1,9 million to finance a flashy lifestyle, buying top-of-the-range vehicles and a house in South Africa after faking invoices through her employees and friends. She is alleged to have externalised money to South Africa and China between October 2018 and May 2019

She is also accused of fraud by misrepresenting that Chiwenga had consented to wed while he was bedridden.

In her bail application, Mubaiwa accused the former army commander of lying.

Chiwenga is the complainant in two of the cases.