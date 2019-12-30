US celebrity couple endorses Vic Falls

Leonard Ncube Victoria Falls Reporter

ANOTHER American celebrity couple, Trai Byers and Grace Gealey-Byers, visited Victoria Falls during the weekend, in what tourism authorities said is a further endorsement of Zimbabwe as a tourist destination of choice.

The Byers, who got married in 2016, both star in the hit television series Empire, which premièred in 2015.

In the award-winning series, Grace plays Anika Calhoun, while Trai plays Andre Lyon the son of music mogul Lucious Lyon.

They posted their pictures during a tour of the Falls. Mrs Byers could not hide her excitement and praise for Zimbabwe when she posted on her Twitter account @LadyGraceByers:

“Zimbabwe — we’ve never seen anything like this rainbow or these falls. Look at God. Thank you for bringing us joy.”

In another tweet, the couple posted: “It’s true, Africa. You were life-changing. In awe of your beauty, magic+splendour. Will be back soon-soon.”

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority spokesperson Mr Godfrey Koti said Zimbabwe continued on a positive trajectory in attracting world attention in tourism.

“We are very delighted and we would like to thank the Byers family for coming through to be with us here in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“This is yet another sign that Zimbabwe is continuing on its trajectory of becoming a first-choice destination in Southern Africa. We are very delighted that they came and this is further endorsement that indeed Zimbabwe is a must visit destination.”

Mr Koti said the Byers visited Zimbabwe because they knew the value that they would get as far as tourism products were concerned.

The Byers add to the list of high profile set of international celebrities to visit the country and Victoria Falls this festive season following a visit by Hollywood stars Michael Douglas, wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and children Dylan and Carys.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who is also Fifa vice president, together with his wife Barbara and a delegation of 20 people are in the country after arriving in Victoria Falls last Friday.

South African television presenter and socialite Maps Mamponyane and the Honorary Commander of the British Navy Mrs Durdan Ansari are also some of the celebrities that visited Victoria Falls this festive season.